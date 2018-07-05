Zito, Edson appointed top spots on city council

SOLANA BEACH — David Zito, who has been presiding over City Council meetings since Mayor Ginger Marshall abruptly resigned April 5, was appointed by his colleagues June 27 to officially take over the gavel.

Jewel Edson was selected to serve as deputy mayor.

Solana Beach and Del Mar are the only two cities in San Diego County that still appoint rather than elect their mayors.

The position is rotated annually based on the position each council member finished in the previous election.

Zito was mayor in 2016 and has been serving as deputy mayor since December 2017. He has been leading meetings in that capacity for the past seven meetings, leaving the city without an “official” backup.

“From an operational standpoint … it’s important to have a mayor and deputy mayor,” City Manager Greg Wade said.

Zito and Edson will remain in their new positions at least until after the November election.

“We will discuss in December what happens next year,” Zito said.

Lesa Heebner and Peter Zahn are currently serving as temporary council members.

Heebner, who sat on the dais for three consecutive terms before retiring in 2016, was appointed after Mike Nichols resigned in March. Zahn, who previously served one term, was named to fill the vacancy left by Marshall.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for myself or for Councilwoman Heebner to become mayor since we’re kind of short-timers,” Zahn said. “I think this is a very appropriate way to go.”

Nichols and Marshall would both have been up for re-election in November. Heebner and Zahn said they would not run.

Solana Beach elects a mayor to a four-year term beginning with the 2020 election.