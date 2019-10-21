Your Sand & Sea Sanctuary: Final sales release at Tides in Oceanside!

Tides, a new neighborhood of 58 solar-powered townhomes, is a stylish new community centered within the coastal community of Oceanside. Offering various floorplans and shared community spaces and pools, Tides is now celebrating their final sales release of their stylish homes. With only 19 homes remaining, now is the time to make your move to Tides in Oceanside! Contact our onsite Sales Manager to schedule a tour and to reserve a home now.

Located less than a mile from the sparkling Oceanside shoreline, Tides’ stylish townhomes feature open floorplans ranging from 1,219 to 1,814 square feet of living space with up to 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, private decks, 2-car garages and formal dining rooms. The sought-after community also boasts a community center with a pool, fire pit and BBQ area where residents can enjoy life inside and outside of the home. Pricing begins in the mid $500,000s.

Armed with advanced technology that powers the entire home to reduce electric bills and eliminate gas bills all together, Tides exceeds national energy-efficiency standards, representing a uniquely sustainable community in Oceanside. The homes also promote healthy living through advanced clean airflow systems and the use of non-toxic materials.

“Tides’ townhomes are smart, stylish and sustainable,” said City Ventures Chief Executive Officer, Mark Buckland. “Tides brings attainably priced new-construction homes to the city of Oceanside, along with the lifestyle benefits that come with living in the San Diego area. We believe from an architectural, energy-efficiency and price standpoint, Tides will appeal to a wide range of buyers. All of this and less than one mile from the beach.”

The all-inclusive advanced technology includes high-performance appliances that require less power to operate; high-efficiency LED lighting; dual glaze Milgard® windows with ultra-violet coating; water-wise Kohler® plumbing fixtures and advanced framing technology that uses less lumber to save trees. The homes also come with NEST® thermostats for climate control; radiant barrier roof sheathing; HVAC systems that are tested for optimal refrigerant charge and duct performance; and low to zero volatile organic compounds (VOC) in paints, stains and adhesives.

