YACHTS RACE FOR A CAUSE

The Oceanside Yacht Club will host its annual Charity Regatta to benefit The Elizabeth Hospice Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 at the Oceanside Yacht Club, 1950 Harbor Drive North, Oceanside. The two-day event will include sailboat races starting at noon, and post-race parties with food, cocktails, live music, silent auction, raffle prizes and trophy presentation. The entry fee for the two-day Regatta race is $50. Everyone is welcome at free post-race festivities, beginning at 3 p.m. Aug. 3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4. To register for the Regatta more information, visit oceansideyc.net or call (760) 207-9489.

Photo by Mikey Foxtrot Images