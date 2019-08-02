WOODSTOCK REMEMBERED

Pala Rez Radio’s Woodstock tribute hippie bus, “Daisy Sunshine,” will be spreading peace and love at the Woodstock 50 event at Winston’s in Ocean Beach at 2 p.m. Aug. 18, 50 years to the day since the famous music festival wrapped up in Bethel, New York. John Fox from Rez Radio will emcee. Tickets are $10. Rez Radio 91.3 will jettison all regular programming Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 and replace it with music recorded live 50 years ago at Woodstock. Rez Radio, owned and operated by the Pala Band of Mission Indians broadcasts on 91.3 FM in Pala and streams live on the internet through iHeartRadio, TuneIn.com, Radio Garden, and the link at RezRadio.FM .