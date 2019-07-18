WOMEN WALK AGAINST CANCER

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County members, from left, Lynn Eades, Maryann Donovan, Diane Modjeski, Kathy Michaels, Bonnie Woelfel, Rosa Ruis, Joy Stefano and Susan Walsh, and not pictured, Cheryl Marians, Kathy Packard, Marianne Furtado and Jackie McGuinness, joined other volunteers at Vista Magnet Middle School in Vista and walked the Relay for Life for a cure for cancer, June 22 and June 23. In addition to walking the event, members created luminarias to support the “Ceremony of Hope” honoring those lost to cancer. Members raised more than $2,600 for the cause.