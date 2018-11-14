Why not ‘wobble before you gobble’ at the annual 5th Encinitas Turkey Trot?

Turkey, cornbread stuffing, yams, cranberry sauce, green beans and pumpkin pie. Yes, Thanksgiving is almost here along with racking up calories and belt loosening.

All of which is tradition, but before you get ready to feast on the feast, how about getting in some exercise on Nov. 22 at the 5th annual Encinitas Turkey Trot 5k/10k/BEAM Kids K & Fun Run and food drive. Besides the long-anticipated family meal, this is the event to kickoff Thanksgiving Day fun with friends and family.

The first race starts at 7:30 a.m. and finishes — just in time for you to dip your turkey in a puddle of gravy — under the World Famous “ENCINITAS” sign on Coast Highway 101.

This is also the first year the Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association is partnering with the Turkey Trot and over the next 5 years, the event has agreed to give $25,000 to the non-profit group. It will use the funds for various arts projects already in the works.

And if you thought the holiday was an unusual choice to hold such an event, think again. Thanksgiving Day is the largest run/walk day in the country where 1,000,000 people participate in turkey trots. The folks at the Encinitas Turkey Trot like to say: “Wobble before you Gobble!”