The city of Carlsbad is now accepting applications for Citizen of the Year, an annual award recognizing Carlsbad residents who have provided outstanding service to their community. Nominations will be accepted through March 15. The Citizens of the Year program is more than 50 years old and honors community members who have given their time and energy toward the civic improvement, beautification, and betterment of the city. To nominate a Carlsbad community member, download a nomination form on the city’s website. Nomination forms are also available at City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive.
Who’s News: Nominate Citizen of the Year
