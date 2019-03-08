Who’s News: New faces at Coldwell

Jamie and Ashley Luke of the Luke Team have left Compass to associate with the Carmel Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as affiliate agents. Jamie and Ashley Luke come to the office with a combined twenty-three years of real estate experience. In Carlsbad, Abby Burtness has associated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with 17 years of marketing and real estate experience.