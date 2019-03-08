Who’s News: New faces at Coldwell

, , 0
Who’s News: New faces at Coldwell
Courtesy photo

Jamie and Ashley Luke of the Luke Team have left Compass to associate with the Carmel Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as affiliate agents. Jamie and Ashley Luke come to the office with a combined twenty-three years of real estate experience. In Carlsbad, Abby Burtness has associated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with 17 years of marketing and real estate experience.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
  The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?