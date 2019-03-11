Who’s News: Golf tournament in the bag CSUSM

Women’s Golf won its fourth consecutive title at the March 5 Pioneer Shootout Tournament at Cal State East Bay.

Course Info: Par-72 / 5,803 yards. CSUSM Finish: 1st out of 19 teams. Top Cougar: Claire Hogle (T3, 146)

