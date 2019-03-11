Who’s News: Golf tournament in the bag CSUSM

Women’s Golf won its fourth consecutive title at the March 5 Pioneer Shootout Tournament at Cal State East Bay.
Course Info: Par-72 / 5,803 yards. CSUSM Finish: 1st out of 19 teams. Top Cougar: Claire Hogle (T3, 146)
Women’s Golf won its fourth consecutive title at the March 5 Pioneer Shootout Tournament at Cal State East Bay.
Course Info: Par-72 / 5,803 yards. CSUSM Finish: 1st out of 19 teams. Top Cougar: Claire Hogle (T3, 146)
While Paint may be black and white, he has a colorful personality.
Attorney and businesswoman June Yang Cutter announced her 2020 candidacy today for Assembly District 77.
A 64-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early this morning inside her Carlsbad home, police said.
Motorists will have to drive a little slower on a section of Interstate 5 on the North County coastline...
Authorities have publicly identified two men who were killed when their paragliders collided at the Torrey Pines Gliderport in...
At nearly every State of the City speech in North County, local Chambers of Commerce and member companies foot...
n his Feb. 27 State of the City address, Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara acknowledged the agriculture community.
Authorities today were searching for a driver who fled after crashing a Ferrari into a power pole in Rancho...