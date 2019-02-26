Who’s News: Austin Ott

Who’s News: Austin Ott
Cal State San Marcos baseball student-athlete, outfielder Austin Ott, has earned California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Player of the Week honors. Ott hit .438 and he became just the seventh Cougar in program history to post two triples in a single game.

