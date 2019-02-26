Cal State San Marcos baseball student-athlete, outfielder Austin Ott, has earned California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Player of the Week honors. Ott hit .438 and he became just the seventh Cougar in program history to post two triples in a single game.
Who’s News: Austin Ott
-
California Pacific Airlines returns to the skiesby Steve Puterski, , 0
California Pacific Airlines plans to return to the skies.
-
Hit the Road: To-do lists for travelersby E'Louise Ondash, , 0
Hardly a day goes by that someone doesn’t send me at least one travel-related list. Some are definitely subjective;...
-
MTS ridership increases in first seven months of current fiscal yearby Coast News wire services, , 0
Ridership on San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System is up by more than 200,000 trips since fiscal year 2019 began...
-
SANDAG reshapes county’s transportation systemby Coast News wire services, , 0
The Board of Directors of the San Diego Association of Governments unanimously voted today to develop a new transportation...
-
Palomar College spending $1 million to remodel new library for presidential suiteby Megan Wood, , 0
As officials prepare for the Friday grand opening of a $67 million library at Palomar College, crews have already...
-
Boerner Horvath, Gloria introduce bill to ban gun shows at fairgroundsby Lexy Brodt, , 1
State Assemblymembers Todd Gloria and Tasha Boerner Horvath introduced a bill on Feb. 22 that seeks to ban the...
-
Becerra, Gonzalez announce bill to combat ‘underground economic crimes’by Coast News wire services, , 0
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, today announced legislation to help the state combat...
-
Study: Community Choice Energy options possible for North County citiesby Steve Puterski, , 1
A draft technical feasibility study released on Feb. 15 reveals Community Choice Energy is financially possible and could yield...
Tweets by @coastnewsgroup
-
RT @xo_tay22: That’s my bestie 😭 https://t.co/D6qUoZeUGd
-
RT @TheFullTimeDad: Images from the protest happening as the State of the City Address concludes https://t.co/pxRvGp6rU8
-
RT @TheFullTimeDad: Students are protesting a Feb 22 incident involving campus police and a student forcibly removed from campus.