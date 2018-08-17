What’s new at local schools

REGION — Students starting school across the region are seeing a lot of changes at some of their schools — new classrooms, new playgrounds and new administrators.

The Coast News contacted all of the major school districts in our readership area to tell us what is new on campus in their respective districts.

Here are the answers of the districts that responded:

Cardiff School District

Second and third grade students will attend Ada Harris School to accommodate construction at Cardiff Elementary School.

Carlsbad Unified School District

Lancer Arena re-roof at Carlsbad High

Concrete removal and replacement at Calavera Hills Elementary/Middle, Kelly Elementary, Magnolia Elementary and Pacific Rim Elementary

Shade structure torn down and rebuilt at Jefferson Elementary

Playground equipment parts replacement at Hope Elementary and Pacific Rim Elementary

Playground surface replacement (poured-in-place) Districtwide

New principals: Rose Flowers (Aviara Oaks Elementary), Carla Bos (Jefferson Elementary) and Emma Cobb (Kelly Elementary)

Escondido Union School District

New kindergarten and pre-school classrooms, playground and playground equipment and new school playground field with new sod at Central Elementary School.

New preschool classrooms, playground and playground equipment at Lincoln Elementary.

New playground field with new sod, new restroom near the new playground field and new lunch shelter at Quantum Academy.

New fencing has been installed at Rose, Pioneer, North Broadway, Glen View, Conway, and Miller elementary schools.

All students in grades 3 through 6 will receive an iPad to use at school and at home. Grades 3 and 6 are the latest additions to the One-to-One program.

Oceanside Unified School District

New softball field (in progress) at El Camino High School

New playgrounds being installed at McAuliffe and Reynolds Elementary Schools.

San Dieguito Union High School District

Modernization of two existing buildings to include three new special education classrooms, two new science classrooms, an art classroom, health office and student support spaces at Diegueno Middle School.

Second Classroom Building consisting of 12 general purpose classrooms, four science classrooms, two special education classrooms, a Lego Robotics Lab, two computer labs, and student and staff restrooms at Pacific Trails Middle School

Science Quad Project including two new general purpose classrooms, seven new science classrooms and new student and staff restrooms at Oak Crest Middle School.

San Marcos Unified School District

Alvin Dunn Elementary School’s name has changed to La Mirada Academy, in recognition of the school’s transition from K-5 to K-8 International Baccalaureate academy.

A new two-story building with 15 new classrooms at La Mirada Academy.

New locker rooms, a fitness lab, 24 new classrooms at San Marcos Middle School

New school resource officer at Double Peak K-8 School

The Coast News did not receive responses from Vista Unified, Escondido Union (High School) District and Encinitas Union School District.