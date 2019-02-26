What to do when mom and dad aren’t ready to move into a home

It happens to all aging parents at some point: choosing to stay at home or move into a care facility.

But what if mom or dad aren’t quite ready to give up their home-sweet-home and relocate to a nursing center or assisted living facility? Luckily, there is another option – Seacrest at Home, a homecare agency that lets your parents get non-medical assistance in their own home and remain independent.

Whether mom needs help preparing a light meal, taken to the doctor, completing a puzzle, or she just wants some companionship, Seacrest at Home can be there when she needs supervision and TLC.

Rather than pay a monthly living fee to a nursing home or assisted living center Seacrest at Home charges by the hour – all that it requests is a minimum 2 hours to retain services. The average cost of services is between $25-$30/hour.

“Anyone who inquiries about services with Seacrest at Home will be called by one of our Registered Nurses who will do a phone assessment, and then if the client’s needs can be met, that will be followed by a gratis in-home assessment where they can identify trip hazards and other recommendations for a safer environment, as well as any follow-up questions that arose from the phone assessment,” said Matthew Schiff, social media and community marketer for Seacrest at Home.

And Seacrest at Home is unique from other home care agencies because it’s part of the Seacrest Village family, an organization that has been focused on providing the highest level of care for San Diegans for the last 75 years.

Robin P. Israel who hires Seacrest at Home for her mom applauds the service: “I had never left my mom alone in a hospital. That’s just how we were raised. But when I was faced with two young children, a husband and mom needing me, I had no choice. Seacrest at Home allows me to be mom, wife and daughter. I trust them with my mom and that I had never done with anyone before. Our entire family is grateful.”

TOPNOTCH STAFF

Of course, the staff is what makes Seacrest at Home special; it is comprised of 65 dedicated caregivers and six management staff. Caregivers must pass a federal FBI background check, understand the English language, have the requisite immunizations (TB), and pass a drug screening.

As for who benefits from Seacrest at Home’s many services Schiff said it ranges from seniors, aging adults, and anyone who has mobility and functionality difficulty. Ages of clients range between 60 and 100.

“Our goal is to provide compassionate, reliable, and professional homecare. If we’ve done our part, our clients are assured that we will help them with whatever they need and that their family members can confidently transfer this responsibility to us giving them peace of mind,” he said.

It’s important to note Seacrest at Home caregivers cannot give medical advice or treat a medical issue but if need be, they will do what is necessary to make sure the client is cared for or facilitate a referral to a care provider. It also does not provide in-home hospice care.

Mostly, Seacrest at Home has worked as a partner with other agencies for terminally ill clients and mainly focuses on assistance with bathing, food, housework, transportation, and most of all, companionship.

Seacrest at Home currently serves around 100 clients and since its inception in 2013 helped over 1,000.

Vaughan Rachel is one such client who is “very dependent on Seacrest at Home.” “At the beginning I was very sick. Seacrest at Home worked with my children to make sure that I had what I needed, and I’ve used them ever since. Michelle is my driver and helps me around the house with just about anything. I’m really indebted to them for how they have been there for me for three years now,” she said.

There’s also not much that Seacrest at Home won’t do to make sure your mom or dad are happy, healthy and given an extra hand.

For example, Schiff said the “most unique request we’ve had is taking a client to the Oscars to receive a lifetime achievement award.”

Whatever your needs Seacrest at Home can surely and willingly accommodate!