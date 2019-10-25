What price do we pay for the internet of all things and 5G?

By Dr. Deborah Sie

Here are the medical issues of Electromagnetic Radiation and the potential public health issues from the roll out of 5G.

Symptoms of EMR exposure: insomnia, headaches, eye pains, rapid or irregular heart rate, depression, fatigue, lack of concentration, poor memory, dizziness, irritability/stress, anxiety, nausea and vomiting, tinnitus, hearing loss, skin burning, rashes, nosebleeds, chest pains, cold or flu like symptoms, pains around the body, seizures, infertility, behavioral problems like hyperactivity, loss of well being and erratic sugar levels.

There are over 10,000 peer-reviewed research studies linking harmful biological effects from EMR exposure.

Rates of the following will increase or worsen:

• Cancer (studies including skin, breast, testicular, brain , salivary, leukemia). Increased cancer in children and young adults and decreased survival rates.

• Heart Attacks and Strokes

• Alzheimers and Neurological disease

• Immune and Autoimmune Dysfunction

• Mold Toxicity

• Infertility

• Uncontrolled Diabetes

• Autism and Behavioral Issues

• Chronic Insomnia

• Lyme Disease and other infections

Cities which have already deployed 5G are experiencing some of these symptoms happening immediately.

People are frightened and concerned as they see their children or loved ones suffering and dying from EMR poisoning from cell towers. They feel helpless. Is this what we want in Encinitas?

We need to be prepared for a Public Health Crisis, there will be extremely sick people with no recourse because 5G will blanket us all. Many People who are incapacitated and living with extreme pain will be unable to get better, no place to live, homelessness will increase. Everyone including Children will be aging and dying much faster. The more time people are exposed to EMF, the more will become hypersensitive. The biological effects will slowly erode our mental capacities and create a Public Safety Crisis. You will see First Responders, Surgeons, Doctors, Nurses incapacitated, people working on power lines, or hazardous jobs incapacitated by the radiation. There will be an increase in accidents, resulting from cognitive impairment and insomnia. There will be increased 9-1-1 calls from strokes, heart attacks, tachycardia, etc.

There will be Food Scarcity from lack of pollinators, as microwave radiation is shown to affect migration sensors of insects and animals. It will affect bees, birds and the whales. We must prepare for an Environmental Crisis as all living things will be affected. Plants and trees will die. Death of our trees will further exacerbate the Green House effect and lead us more quickly to our demise. 5G will be a catalyst for our demise.

We need everyone to learn about this and do the research for themselves. Please tell everyone you know. We all need to unite to make the change we want to see. Call and write the City Council and Mayor and go to the City Council meetings on October 23 and 30 and stand up for our health and the future of our world. We need the City to ensure the safety of our citizens is the priority. Stop5GEncinitas.com, @Stop5gEncinitas.

Deborah Sie has a doctorate from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine