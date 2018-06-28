What other clinics don’t tell you about coverage, density

OCEANSIDE — The decision to move forward with hair restoration can be life-changing. Key to a successful procedure is the patient having the knowledge necessary to balance their desired results.

“Our goal here is to make sure our patients are informed,” Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD, said. “So many men approach their hair restoration without asking the right questions, and are left without answers that are crucial to them having realistic expectations.”

One of the most important facts that patients should be aware of is how their doctor arrived at their hair restoration plan. “In other words, your doctor should tell you how they quantified what you need, what factors went into your plan,” Wagner said. “You shouldn’t assume that a doctor’s experience and judgement is all that is needed in order to get a great hair transplant.”

The specialists at MyHairTransplantMD spend time during the initial free consultation differentiating between coverage and density for each patient. “Some men want their hair full and thick, while others just want to cover up a bald spot,” Wagner said. “We formulate our hair restoration plan depending on what each patient is looking for.”

Unlike other hair restoration clinics, MyHairTransplantMD takes a mathematical approach to ensure an accurate and realistic plan is in place for each patient. “We measure the area you want restored so we can calculate how many grafts will be needed to either deliver fullness or coverage,” Wagner said. “More grafts are required to produce fullness, and fewer are needed to deliver coverage. Our patients walk out of here knowing exactly what they are going to need to achieve their desired results, and precisely what is possible.”

Often patients will walk out of a consultation at other clinics with unrealistic expectations and an inaccurate cost estimate. “Would you want to buy carpet from a company that didn’t take basic measurements to ensure the estimate and price were accurate?” Wagner asked. “What if they baited you with a low estimate or just guessed wrong?”

The specialists at MyHairTransplantMD believe in complete transparency with their patients. “Knowing that our patients are our walking and talking billboards, their happiness with not only their experience but also with their procedure is our primary focus,” Wagner said.

MyHairTransplantMD uses a three-step method to make hair restoration easy for you to understand with prices you can afford.

“Our first step is to accurately measure the thin or bald area using our proprietary hair restoration template to determine how many square centimeters need restored,” Wagner said.

The next step is a thorough explanation of coverage versus density. “We use hair growth science based on the measurements of the desired area and the total number of natural follicular graft units needed,” Wagner said.

The final step is pricing, which is based on the actual number of follicular units transplanted. “There are two different hair restoration methods and each have specific advantages,” Wagner said. “The method you choose will dictate the total price. We offer foth FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and FUG (Standard Strip Method).”

MyHairTransplantMD offers free comprehensive consultation to answer any questions you have to help you determine whether you’re ready to take the next step toward your hair restoration goals.

For information about MyHairTransplantMD’s special June offer, call (800) 262-2017. No interest financing is also available.

Visit www.myhairtransplantmd.com to learn more, schedule your free consultation and view a gallery of before and after photos and testimonials.

MyHairTransplantMD is located at 2103 S. El Camino Real, Suite 201 Oceanside, 92054.