Wellness options abound at Oceanside health fair

OCEANSIDE — Ever growing in popularity, the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce is expecting another large turnout for its 13th annual North County Health and Wellness Fair.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, 300 North Coast Highway. Last year, between 800 and 1,000 people attended. Admission is free.

The fair will showcase nearly 70 health and wellness businesses, according to chamber Events Coordinator Kristi Hawthorne.

And health and wellness just doesn’t mean physically or emotionally, she said. It runs the “gamut,” from financial well-being to services for seniors and children, according Hawthorne.

“It’s a one-stop shop, so to speak,” she said. “It’s great for those businesses looking for new customers or clients and doing outreach to the community.”

Hawthorne said the event is sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center and Lar King, Inc. Participating businesses include free screenings, giveaways, consultations and immunizations, to name a few. Other services include financial, eyesight and other aspects of quality of life.

“We’ve tried to expanded beyond physical health,” she said. “Anything you can think of where you can be healthy in your life and well-balanced. It’s a nice mix of folks and services.”

The event piggybacks with the Mainstreet Oceanside Farmer’s Market and was created a to provide residents with a robust selection of health and wellness options. In addition, Hawthorne said, it gives chamber members the chance to market, reach new clients and provides a forum for those members.

In her eight years at the chamber, Hawthorne said the growth has been exponential. The event used to host between 40 and 50 businesses and now the space is maxed out with room for about 72 vendors.

Several spaces are still available for businesses, Hawthorne said, and interested parties must apply with the chamber by Aug. 6.

By running concurrently with the Farmer’s Market, each event sees a jump in attendees, while also promoting healthy living.

“It’s a well-placed event and there’s a lot to offer the public,” Hawthorne said.