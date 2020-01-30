Weekend rail closures due in February

OCEANSIDE — In order to facilitate infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, there will be no Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service on the weekends of Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 or Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

During the closure weekends, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink will not service the Oceanside Transit Center. Trips on connecting buses will require Amtrak reservations. Amtrak bus services will require an Amtrak reservation and Rail 2 Rail passes will not be honored.

Replacement bus service connecting Coaster stations will not be available. Alternatives for some Coaster passengers may include Breeze Route 101 or MTS connections.

On Jan. 31, preceding the Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 closure, southbound Amtrak R2R trains A792 and A796 will complete their trips to Santa Fe Depot. Amtrak train A590 will be serviced by bus from Los Angeles to San Diego, making stops at Oceanside, Solana Beach, Old Town San Diego and Santa Fe Depot.

Again on Feb. 21, preceding the Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 closure, southbound Amtrak R2R trains A590 and A792 will complete their trips to Santa Fe Depot. Amtrak train A796 will be serviced by bus from Los Angeles to San Diego, making stops at Oceanside, Solana Beach, Old Town San Diego and Santa Fe Depot. Amtrak customers may visit PacificSurfliner.com or call (800) 872-7245 for the latest information.

After the closures, coastal rail service will reopen for regularly scheduled trips in time for the Feb. 3 and Feb. 24 morning commutes. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes on Feb. 3 and Feb. 24.

While no passenger rail service will be available during these closures, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks at non-specified times. Residents and visitors along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.