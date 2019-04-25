Wayfinding signs go up downtown on Earth Day

ENCINITAS — Making one’s way around downtown Encinitas just got a lot easier.

The city recently installed a series of “wayfinding” signs and monuments throughout downtown, which were the fruits of a partnership between the city and the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association.

The City Council and E101 celebrated the installation on Earth Day, two weeks after the signs were installed.

“We are thrilled to have our highly anticipated wayfinding signs go up,” E101 Executive Director Irene Pyun said. “These eye-catching signs will help guide visitors and residents to unique and important areas in downtown. We saw a need for comprehensive signage in downtown and with the help of our E101 board and the city of Encinitas, we were able to successfully implement this program while incorporating colorful artwork.”

City officials and residents gathered in front of Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association on Monday, April 22, to celebrate the city’s new wayfinding signs. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram

The city on April 9 began installing the freshly designed signs and monuments, which are color coded to guide visitors to destinations such as the beach, parking lots, City Hall and the library; landmarks such as the Boat Houses; preferred bike routes and the downtown business district.

They finished on April 11.

Most prominent among the new signs would be three so-called “monument signs,” located at the northern and southern edge of downtown at Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Boulevard and the Santa Fe Pedestrian undercrossing, respectively, and one at the corner of Vulcan Avenue and Encinitas Boulevard, the vehicular gateway to downtown.

The City Council approved the signs, which E101 donated to the city, in August 2018. E101 created them as part of a $15,000 grant it received in October 2017 from the San Diego County Neighborhood Reinvestment Program.

Pyun said the signs have a tangible financial benefit to the city.

“Wayfinding signs improve the local economy by encouraging exploration of an urban area while providing useful information to make the urban experience more enjoyable,” Pyun said. “We are excited to put a modern twist on the designs to reflect our unique beach town.”