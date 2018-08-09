Water main break prompts major road work in San Marcos

Motorists will be feeling the effects of a water main break along San Marcos Boulevard that snarled traffic last month for a large portion of August.

Starting Aug. 6, city crews began major roadway repair along the street near San Marcos High School, which suffered major damage when a decades-old pipe ruptured July 24.

Vallecitos Water District officials are still investigating what caused the pipe to fail.

At the time of the break, crews placed large steel plates over the hole in the street until they could get a replacement part.

Now that the part has arrived, crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday to replace the pipe and seal the hole before the start of school, Aug. 21

City officials warn that motorists can expect multiple lane closures and intermittent detours along eastbound San Marcos Boulevard from Viewpoint Drive to Knights Realm and westbound from Knights Realm to Rancho Santa Fe Avenue.

Standard traffic control measures with advanced warning signs and pedestrian detours will be in place. Officials are urging motorists to take alternate routes to avoid the major slowing expected through the area, as well as to follow all traffic control measures and drive with caution through the work area.

The July 24 incident was the second major water main break in less than a week in San Marcos. An earlier pipe failure created a sinkhole along South Twin Oaks Valley Road between Craven Road and Barham Drive.

Vallecitos officials said in that incident that the pipe was more than 50 years old as well.