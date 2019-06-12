Water line hit Wednesday by contractor in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Water Service was temporarily shut-off to 12 homes, but is now restored.

A city of Encinitas contractor accidentally hit an Olivenhain Municipal Water District residential water lateral line today, causing erosion outside of the roadway and damages near the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Rancho Santa Fe. Water was shut-off temporarily to 12 homes and crews are out working on a fix. Residential water service has been restored. The contractor is resolving the damages and working with the agencies and residents involved.

In the event of any questions, contact Ed Wimmer with the City of Encinitas at (760) 633-2763.