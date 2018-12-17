Waste Management recycles Christmas trees

REGION — After the holiday festivities are over and residents start to look forward to the coming year, Waste Management invites North County residents to recycle their trees through its curbside tree collection program.

Residential customers may conveniently recycle their trees curbside as follows:

Oceanside: Tree pick up will run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12.

Carlsbad: Curbside tree pick-up will run from Dec.26 through Jan. 12, plus tree drop-off locations at Calaveras Park, 2997 Glasgow Drive; Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino de los Coches; Fire Station 2, 1275Carlsbad Village Drive and Poinsettia Park or 6600 Hidden Valley Road and Waste Management, 5960 El Camino Real.

Del Mar: Tree pick-up will run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12, with tree drop-off at the Public Works yard, 2240 JimmyDurante Blvd.

When placing trees for curbside collection, customers should remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands. Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half and placed next to your green waste container.

When possible, residents are asked to cut down the tree so that it fits inside the green waste container. Note that flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be disposed of through regular trash service. Flocked trees should fit into the trash cart, with the lid closed for collection.

Also, remember that there will be no pick-up on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, prompting a day delay in most pick-up service.