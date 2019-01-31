Walker continues to improve, investigation still ongoing

ENCINITAS — The investigation into a truck-vs-bicycle accident that critically injured Cardiff 101 Main Street Association Roberta Walker is ongoing as Walker continues to make progress in her recovery.

It has been nearly two months since Dec. 8 when a truck hit Walker while she was cycling in the early morning hours on Coast Highway 101 in front of the Leucadia post office near Phoebe Street.

After spending a month in the intensive care unit at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Walker was moved to an acute rehabilitation center two weeks ago, according to an update provided by Walker’s husband.

“She does 3 hours of therapy a day consisting of physical, occupational and speech,” JP Walker wrote in his update. “She is continuing to make progress and has become aware of the overwhelming support from her family, friends and the community and it has been a great motivator for her to focus on healing.”

Walker’s accident galvanized the cycling community and city officials into action to take steps to slow down speeds on Coast Highway 101 through Leucadia. The City Council has approved several interim measures, including raised crosswalks and rumble strips at four intersections, as well as lowering the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph between La Costa Avenue and Leucadia Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, or STAR team, is still investigating the incident and has yet to release any further information, Sheriff’s Sgt. Luis Chavez said Jan. 29.

Sheriff’s investigators ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor early in the investigation, but since then very few details have been released.