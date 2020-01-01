Walk to end Human Trafficking

VISTA — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County, along with its sister club in Oceanside-Carlsbad, will hold an annual Human Trafficking Awareness Event and Walk from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, rain or shine, at the Vista Library at 700 Eucalyptus Ave.

Sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center, the event is now in its 14th year. Club members and interested residents will gather at 12:30 p.m. at the library’s Community Room to register, hear speakers from both Soroptimist and Tri-City Medical Center and begin the 1-mile walk through downtown Vista and back to the library. There will be guest speakers Don Stump of North County Lifeline, Michelle Walsh of Vista Unified School District, and Jaimee Johnson of Sisters of the Street.

Water and STOP Trafficking signs will be provided, or participants can bring their own. A $10 donation is requested but not required. There will be information tables from various organizations involved in the fight against trafficking in the Library’s Community Room for attendees to find out more about how to help recognize and fight this form of modern-day slavery. Register at the event or online at http://bit.ly/37hfKGA.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and similar events are being held throughout the county. For more information see soroptimistvista.org or email kgvn@cox.net.