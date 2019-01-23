Vista’s Wave Waterpark planning upcoming 25th ‘Silver Summer’

It may be chilly outside but that hasn’t stopped Vista’s Wave Waterpark from getting ready to celebrate its 25th birthday aka a “Silver Summer.”

According to Vista Wave Waterpark Manager Angela Palasik, the park that boasts a pool, a water slide, a simulated wave attraction and a lazy river plus an area for small kids, remains closed during the winter months, but it does undergo a lot of maintenance. Rest assured though it is slated to officially open May 25 with a preview day on May 19. The park typically closes in mid-August or early September.

If you’re looking for a summer job, the Vista Wave Waterpark will also be hiring 175 positions (120 will be for lifeguards) starting in mid-February with training in March.

“We host the training, and anyone is invited to apply in-house to work at the Wave Waterpark,” she said. “Many of the people who work at the park go on to get jobs as firefighters, nurses, EMTs and in the emergency fields.”

Courtesy Photo

The city of Vista opened the Wave Waterpark on June 30, 1994, after it was decided that residents needed a pool and gathering center, Palasik said.

Apparently, it’s been a popular place to hang out: “Each year we see about 100,000 visitors,” she said. “Our daily attendance consists of birthday parties, field trips, season pass holders, and day guests. We offer summer camps, swim lessons, private rentals, corporate events, flow rider lessons, Mermaid classes and much more.

“The Wave Waterpark is a community Waterpark and it is a small park where people have been coming for years or have just found us and are thrilled,” she continued. “Each year we have new guests that didn’t know we were here in Vista. There are patrons and groups that look forward to our opening each year. We also employee about 200 seasonal staff members each summer and this is a first job for most of our staff members.”

In December the Vista Wave Waterpark hosted its first winter event the Penguin Plunge, which was a big success.

“For being the first year it was a great turn out; we had 252 guests and 151 that rode the slides for a prize package,” Palasik said.

Courtesy Photo

What makes the Vista venue different than other water parks is noteworthy: “We have the Waterpark excitement but community appeal,” Palasik said.

“We also continue to see new faces and families that are excited to participate in Wave Waterpark activities so close to home. The local high schools use our pool year-round for swim and water polo also,” she said.

Apparently, it truly is a popular place to hang; check out these most concession stats from last season as provided by Palasik:

Wave Delicious Cookies — 7,419 sold

Soft Serve Ice Cream — 10,602 sold

Dippin Dots Ice Cream — 4,749 sold

Hot Dogs — 3,707 sold

Hamburgers (regular, cheese, Malibu) — 2,757 sold

100,000 guests a season

1,148 Wave summer camp participants

1,079 Wave swim lesson participants

165 Birthday parties hosted

161 Groups visit

29 Corporate private rentals

Vista’s Water Wavepark is located at 101 Wave Drive in Vista.