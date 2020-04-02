Vista women honored for community service

VISTA — Three women were honored in March for their service to Vista and the greater San Diego County region.

Julie Lowen, founder and CEO at the Children’s Paradise Preschool and Infant Centers, Nancy Jones, a retired teacher and volunteer at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, and Eleanor Hutchins, a well-known volunteer, were all given awards on March 7 by The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC.

Lowen and Jones were given “Women of Achievement” awards while Hutchins was named “Woman of the Year” for their service.

The event took place at Vista’s City Hall with about 90 attendees, said the club. Scholarships were also awarded to graduating seniors.