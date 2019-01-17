Vista to broadcast City Council meetings

VISTA — Many of the region’s City Council meetings are broadcast live, whether it over the airwaves on public access television, online streaming or a combination of both.

For the city of Vista, its council will now exclusively be broadcast via the internet through the city’s website starting Jan. 22. In addition, the city will no longer have a delayed broadcast through TV, according to City Clerk Kathy Valdez.

For years Vista City Council meetings were available the next day on the city’s website, but now it will air live (and archived) for residents to follow in real time. The City Council did not use any formal action and Valdez said since the equipment is already in place, the city will not incur and additional costs.

“We just wanted to make it more accessible to folks,” she said. “If they were interested in what was happening in the meeting or didn’t have time to come down … and if they have access to a computer they can watch.”

Valdez said for at least 10 years, and perhaps longer, next-day broadcasts were available to residents and the public.

Most, if not all, San Diego County cities live broadcast meetings, either online, on TV or a combination. In addition, all San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego Association of Governments are also broadcast online.