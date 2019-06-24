Vista men arrested after attempting to harm renter

VISTA — Two Vista men were arrested for suspicion of attempted murder for kicking down the door of a renter, firing shots from a handgun and attempting to hit the renter with an ax, authorities said today.

The alleged attack started about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Lemon Avenue, San Diego sheriff’s Sgt. Adrian Moses said.

The victim told police he rented a room at the homeowner’s house and that the homeowner, Robert Lennon Lucas, 49, kicked the door in, pointed a handgun at him and fired two rounds at him that did not strike the victim, Moses said.

Another man, Weston Hansen, 24, of Vista, attempted to hit the victim with an ax but the victim blocked the axe with a stick and the two men drove away before deputies arrived, the sergeant said.

Shortly after deputies finished their investigation and left the residence, the two suspects returned and the victim called 911 again, he said.

The suspects were still there when deputies arrived and the deputies heard gunfire inside the residence, Moses said.

The suspects ran out of the house and were arrested by deputies, he said.

Deputies found a semi-automatic handgun in the pocket of one suspect and the second suspect still had the ax, Moses said.

There were no injuries.