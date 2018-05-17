Vista man sentenced to 20 years for soliciting explicit photos from kids

A Vista man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for posing as a teenage girl to get inappropriate photographs from children.

Joseph Daniel Saucedo, 26, pleaded guilty about a year ago to two counts of receiving and attempting to receive sexually explicit photos of minors.

On May 11, a federal judge gave Saucedo a sentence of 19 years and seven months in prison and 20 years of supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Saucedo admitted to posing as “Amy Jennings” while talking to an 11-year-old Canadian boy online, the statement said. “Amy” sent the boy naked pictures of young girls and asked him to communicate with her “friend,” Saucedo. When the boy refused, “Amy” posted a photograph of the boy’s house, told him she knew where he lived, and tried to shame him into communicating with Saucedo.

The boy relented and contacted Saucedo, who exposed himself to the boy over FaceTime, the statement said.

The boy hung up on Saucedo but the calls and threats continued until “Amy” sent the 11-year-old an explicit video, threatening to release it and claim it was him.

Police in Calgary, Alberta, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigated, and then referred the matter to San Diego’s Electronic Crimes Working Group, which ultimately identified and arrested Saucedo, the statement said.

After his arrest, authorities found evidence that Saucedo had been soliciting inappropriate photos from several other children, per the statement.

In August 2015, he tried to convince a 16-year-old Florida girl that he was a modeling agent before again using “Amy” to threaten the girl.

After gaining search warrants for Saucedo’s cellphones, investigators say they found another eight minors whom Saucedo tried to harass, including a 13-year-old girl.

Saucedo has a prior conviction from 2012 for unlawful sex with a minor. He was 20, and the girl involved was 14.

“This case highlights the importance of strong international partnerships to target these heinous crimes,” U.S. Attorney Adam L. Braverman said. “Thank you to our Canadian colleagues, and most especially to the brave victims everywhere who step forward to report abusive conduct..”

— City News Service