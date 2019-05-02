Vista firefighter recovering from brain injury

VISTA — A local firefighter remains in critical, but stable, condition after suffering a workplace accident on April 14.

Jimmy Williams, a fire engineer and veteran of the Vista Fire Department, was found unresponsive at his firehouse with two skull fractures, according to a post on Williams’ GoFundMe page.

Williams is receiving an outpouring of support through social media and the GoFundMe page, from friends, family and other fire departments. As of April 30, $14,635 has been raised with a goal of $25,000.

His wife, Natalie Williams, reported an update to the page. Jimmy Williams was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with significant bleeding, intracranial pressure (ICP) and underwent a craniotomy.

He was also placed on a ventilator shortly after being admitted to the hospital and later underwent a tracheotomy so he could breathe easier, according to an April 22 Facebook post from his wife.

The Vista Fire Department declined to comment on the accident and Williams’ condition citing family privacy.

“The good news is that since the surgery, his ICP has stabilized and his vitals all look good,” Natalie Williams post read.

According to an April 27 post on her Facebook page, Natalie Williams said her husband is charging ahead with his recovery.

Jimmy Williams is able to speak in complete sentences about 50% of the time, able to carry conversations; although he still has difficulty when engaged in conversation, she said.

In addition, Jimmy Williams is also able to walk with the assistance of an occupational therapist. He also works with a speech therapist and has been cleared for a puree diet, his wife said.

Still, the recovery is delicate as Natalie Williams said he still on a feeding tube, but was transferred to the Trauma Intermediate Care Unit.

“While all these things are huge accomplishments for Jimmy, the biggest highlight of the last two days is the fact that I can say with certainty that Jimmy remembers his family, friends and most importantly, his children,” Natalie Williams said. “He might not always be able to verbalize our names at the exact moment we ask, but on his own time, throughout our days together he has asked for all of us by name.”

Jimmy Williams graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in agriculture education with an emphasis in agriculture mechanics.

He is also an avid outdoorsman with a passion for duck hunting and riding dirt and mountain bikes.

Jimmy and Natalie Williams married in 2008.