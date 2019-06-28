Vista council goals progressing

VISTA — The city is making progress regarding several of its top priorities.

The City Council received an update June 11 from Kevin Ham, director of economic development, regarding the top eight goals set by the council in 2018.

Vista reviews its goals progress every six months, although it sets targets in two-year increments. For the 2018-2020 cycle, the council has eight goals including fiscal responsibility, improving traffic, adopting a homeless strategic plan, decreasing blight, building economic development, increasing public safety, enhancing parks and recreation and maintaining multi-family housing standards.

The council approved the two-year goal cycle on March 6, 2018.

The city received a $4 million grant from the state for the Townsite Complete Street project to construct sidewalks, traffic calming measures and pedestrian crossings on Townsite Drive, West Los Angeles Drive and North Santa Fe Avenue.

Other traffic ongoing measures include a new northbound right turn lane at Civic Center Drive and Postal Way, of which a bid is expected to be approved. The cost is estimated at $1.2 million per block.

As for homelessness, staff will present its strategic plan later this year for approval. The council held a public workshop June 4 to receive feedback and facilitate discussion regarding the best plan of action.

Regarding blight, the city is ramping up its actions against wayward shopping carts and considering requiring businesses to purchase or install wheel locks. In addition, the city is moving forward with receivership on several blighted properties, including 730 Highland Drive.

The economic development goals center on the upgrading of the downtown Vista plaza, a new restaurant, a Honda dealership, four breweries and one hotel either opening or coming under construction. Also, three other hotels are considering Vista as a possible location to build, Ham said.

Additionally, the city held meetings with stakeholders regarding Opportunity Zones and the Central Vista Business Improvement District is launching new grant and social media programs.

With public safety, paramedics have been integrated with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Vista contracts its law enforcement with sheriff’s office.

The city has also emphasized increasing the use at the Linda Rhoades Recreation Center, renovating the Bub Williamson Park and finalizing designs for the new Pala Vista Park.

As for housing, Wakeland Housing broke ground on 81 affordable senior units, while Solutions for Change is expanding its California Avenue campus.