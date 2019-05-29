Vista Academy Players present ‘Music Man’

The Vista Academy Players and Vista Academy Foundation proudly present the annual spring musical, The Music Man, at Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts! The students, teachers, and parents have worked hard to put on this lively, dramatic musical. Harold Hill, played by Andres Cruz, will delight and entertain the audience with his charismatic personality. Marian Paroo, played by Kaitlin Wells, will entrance you with her lovely singing voice. The bright costumes and energetic cast are sure to engage audiences of all ages. The show will be performed at 7 p.m. May 30 and May 31 and at 2 p.m. June 1 at Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale at vistaacademyfoundation.com

Tickets are $6 for children and seniors, and $8 for adults before opening day, May 30. VIP Tickets are $12 (first three rows). At the door tickets will be $8 for children and seniors and $10 for adults on opening day. VIP Tickets are $15 at the door (first three rows).