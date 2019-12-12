Venous Leg Disease: Symptoms and Treatment Options

Symptoms of vein disease can have a wide range of severity depending on the extent of disease. Many people may just have a few isolated spider veins while others may have larger symptomatic bulging varicose veins.

Varicose veins are surface veins that are enlarged, swollen and/or bulging due to underlying vein disease and affect nearly 25% of adults. If left untreated, varicose veins can lead to more serious concerns over time due to the progressive nature of the disease.

Varicose veins often progress over time and are worsened by prolonged standing, pregnancy, or excessive weight. If you are experiencing any of the following listed symptoms, you may be suffering from chronic venous insufficiency and likely would benefit from a consultation with a vein specialist. Along with being unsightly and painful, varicose veins and vein disease can cause a wide range of signs and symptoms including;

• Leg pain/aching/cramping

• Leg itching/burning/numbness

• Skin changes/discoloration

• Leg restlessness

• Leg or ankle swelling

• Heavy feeling in legs

• Varicose veins

• Spider veins

• Ulcers

Luckily, there are minimally invasive, quick procedures available for the treatment of your varicose veins and vein disorder including thermal ablation, sclerotherapy, microphlebectomy, and laser treatment. Oceana Vein Specialists are experts in all of these treatment options and will customize a treatment plan specifically for your needs.

All ultrasound examinations and procedures are performed by Dr. Adam Isadore in our Oceanside, CA office using local anesthesia (a small numbing injection at site). You can resume normal activity immediately after the procedure without even missing a day of work. You can even schedule your procedure on your lunch break.

A common misconception is that vein procedures are not covered by insurance. In fact, most treatments for symptomatic varicose veins are covered by insurance, as long as certain requirements are met.

Oceana Vein Specialists are experts in obtaining insurance approvals and streamlining the billing process.

To schedule a free educational consultation with Dr. Isadore or a more in depth patient visit and ultrasound examination at Oceana Vein Specialists, call today at 760-300-1358 or visit www.OceanaVein.com