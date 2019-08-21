62.04 F
URANIA IN LEUCADIA: Coastal Living at its finest — Open House Aug. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Now Selling – Bring your Realtor and/or bring your offers! Enjoy a delicious wine and cheese spread as you tour our beautifully-appointed estate homes equipped with smart home technology and energy-efficient solar. See spectacular sunset views from private covered patios, complete with fireplaces, and view the oversized lots, which will allow you to craft your dream backyard with lush, resort-style landscaping, a pool, and a spa.

The doors will open at 5:00 pm at 964 Urania Avenue, Leucadia, CA 92024, with cooking demonstrations at 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm. You can also call Tom at (760) 644-1299 to schedule an appointment to preview these homes for your clients.

These four luxury estate homes, all with first-floor Master suites and open great room concepts, offer floor plans of one- and two-stories, up to 5 bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms, and range from 4,100 to 4,990 square feet. These homes offer opulence, beauty, and a breathtaking array of amenities, and cool ocean breezes within miles of Encinitas’s stunning beaches; near shopping, dining, and golf destinations. Pricing starts in the low $2 millions.

BORDEN GLEN IN SAN MARCOS: ONLY SIX MOVE-IN READY HOMES REMAIN IN THIS FAMILY-FRIENDLY, CUL-DE-SAC COMMUNITY!

These detached, single-family homes offer generous living space between 2,006 and 2,744 square feet and four bedrooms, including expansive master suites; great rooms perfect for entertaining; and a prime location in a private, cul-de-sac community within walking distance of Woodland Park. Choose between a two- or tandem three-car garage; and four bedrooms upstairs or three bedrooms and a bright and beautiful bonus room upstairs, plus a downstairs office or bedroom.

Take a short trip up the road to Old California Restaurant Row and its many options for crowd-pleasing cuisine. Conveniently located near both the college and train station.

Borden Glen has the best detached single-family home pricing in North County, starting in the mid $600’s. Join us at a daily Open House 11am – 3pm (we are open on Labor Day) at 1200 Borden Road in San Marcos, CA 92069, or call Karen at (760) 994-9648.

PRATO IN THE SAN ELIJO TOWN CENTER: WHERE URBAN MEETS SUBURBAN; WALK TO AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS, PLUS VIBRANT VILLAGE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS

Four luxury townhomes have just been released in Prato, a community of 12 spacious and ultra-modern townhomes in the San Elijo Hills masterplan. These homes are turnkey ready, so you can move in within 30 days, with state-of-the-art appliances (refrigerator, washer, and dryer) included.  Homebuyers have marveled over features including airy great rooms; smart home technologies; and inviting living spaces.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy lively, urban living in the comfort of suburbia. Walk to award-winning schools; parks and hiking trails; shops; restaurants including Starbucks; Albertson’s; yoga and cycling studios; medical and dental offices; nail and hair salons; and much to be discovered.

The three floor plans range from three to four bedrooms and 1,749 to 1,827 square feet, and include first-floor bedrooms; 3.5 bathrooms; and attached two-car garages. Pricing starts in the mid $600’s. The Sales Center will be open Friday through Tuesday from 11am – 3pm (including Labor Day) at 1201 Baker St. San Elijo Hills, CA 92078, or call at (760) 532-6242.

TICONDEROGA AT BAY PARK: JUST ONE MODEL HOME LEFT OVERLOOKING MISSION BAY!

Ask about our solar package during our Open House (Wednesday through Sunday, and Labor Day, from 11am – 3pm) at 3291 Ticonderoga Street, San Diego, CA 92117 or by calling (760) 532-6242.

~ At Hallmark Communities, “You’ll Love To Come Home.” Now celebrating 35 years of quality building in San Diego. ~

www.hallmarkcommunities.com

Top: Hallmark Communities will hold a wine and cheese open house at Urania in Leucadia on Aug. 29, 5-8 p.m. The doors will open at 5 p.m. at 964 Urania Avenue. Courtesy photo

