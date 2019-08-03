UPDATE: Bluff collapse on popular Encinitas beach kills three

A bluff collapse at Grandview Surf Beach killed three adult beachgoers and injured two others in the Leucadia neighborhood of Encinitas on Aug. 2.

The collapse happened around 3 p.m. and left a pile of dirt and rock up to 10 feet in height.

Brad Hanson, who lives down the street from the incident, said a sudden swarm of emergency personnel raised an alarm that something was wrong.

“We’ve only had activity like this two-or-three times in the last three or four years,” Hanson said. “The whole neighborhood was alerted to what was going on. It was pretty dramatic.”

Down on the beach, a chaotic scene was unfolding, as five people were pulled from the pile of dirt and rock, according to Encinitas Fire Chief Mike Stein. An adult female died at the scene, while two of three others taken to the hospital later succumbed to their injuries, according to an update from the City of Encinitas official twitter account at 9:21 p.m.

Hanson said the area is in need of sand replenishment, which is when sand is brought in from an outside source to restore what has been lost through erosion. The City of Encinitas began a sand replenishment project in February but have yet to make it to the area where the collapse occurred.

“I think we’re on the schedule to get some sand in the next coming months… but it’s too late, we just lost another life,” Hanson said, tearing up. “I hate it… it’s tough… I don’t even go to my own beach anymore because it’s so dangerous.”

Signs warning of unstable cliffs dot the area, including one visible from where the collapse occurred.

Emergency crews from multiple fire departments – some armed with shovels – surrounded the site. A yellow tarp lay over a large chunk of rock, while left-behind towels, beach chairs and umbrellas sat close by.

Onlookers surrounded the area, including Carlsbad resident Robert Rossbach, who said things like this aren’t supposed to occur on what should be a happy outing.

“I feel bad and terrible for these people that were there, it’s just an awful thing to happen when you go to the beach to have fun,” Rossbach said.

A service-dog team was brought in to aid in a search for additional victims potentially trapped under the pile– which measured approximately 25 by 30 feet – but it is unclear at this time if any were found.

“I’m surprised that more people didn’t get killed or hurt, because there were quite a bit of people in that area,” Rossbach said.

Eventually, an excavator truck came to help with the search, cleanup and removal of the debris. Officials closed the beach 150 yards in both directions as a safety precaution.

This story was updated at 10:03 p.m. to show the death toll increase from one to three.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

City News Service contributed to this story

Top Photo Caption: Carlsbad firefighters stand near the site of a bluff collapse at Grandview Surf Beach on Aug. 2. Three adults were killed in the collapse while two others were injured. Photos by Abraham Jewett