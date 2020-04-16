Uncle Biff’s Killer Cookies opens in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH — A well-known San Diego cookie shop that’s been around for more than three decades recently opened up a new location in North County in Solana Beach Towne Center Feb. 7.

Uncle Biff’s California Killer Cookies offers 17 cookie flavors, including chocolate chip, sea salt caramel, white chocolate macadamia, double peanut butter, butter toffee almond, Oreo stuffed and its signature California Killer Cookie, packed with chunks of white and dark chocolate, walnuts and pecans.

The first location, which has been open in Hillcrest for 33 years, was started by Uncle Biff, who got the cookie recipe from his grandma, affectionately known as GaGa.

GaGa would bake cookies for every birthday and holiday and Biff said he would hoard as many cookies as he could and treasure every delicious bite. He recreated the recipe from his memories and after countless attempts and dedication, Uncle Biff’s Killer Cookies were born.

New owner Marlena Roldan said the dough is made from scratch daily and the cookies are baked on-site with the finest chocolate that’s been around since the 1800s.

“The reason he started this company was because he felt that everyone should have access to a warm, freshly baked cookie,” she said. “The whole process is right there, there’s no prepackaging, so everything is fresh.”

Roldan, who has a degree in electrical engineering and had a career in medical technology sales, first learned of Uncle Biff’s when she worked in sales and would often buy the cookies for clients. The mom of two had grown tired of her corporate job and approached Uncle Biff about scaling up the cookie shop. She said North County was the perfect place to start because there was no presence there.

Roldan said she initially closed the shop down for about 10 days at the start of the coronavirus pandemic but the Hillcrest location remained open and encouraged her to do the same. She said the decision to reopen was also because of the response from customers.

“We just had a lot of people on social media reach out, the phone kept ringing, so I reopened,” Roldan said. “We’ve had a lot of support from the community.”

The store remains open for pick-up and they deliver locally. Roldan said they are selling dough kits as a fun quarantine activity for children and many people have bought cookies for hospital professionals.

“The nice thing about Uncle Biff’s is everybody loves the cookies,” Roldan said. “It’s always nice to bring a little token of appreciation and so cookies are just the perfect thing. Cookies are the ultimate comfort food.”

Biff’s also makes jumbo. two-pound custom cookie cakes, brownies, delivers nationwide, caters weddings, birthdays, conferences, corporate events and special events, and offers a subscription-based program called Close Them With Cookies, designed with sales and marketing professionals in mind.

Roldan said they have plans to add ice cream and coffee to the menu, but recent events have put those plans on hold. She said they’re also looking into offering gluten-free and vegan cookies.

In their 33 years of business, Uncle Biff’s has had its fair share of well-known customers, including Prince Harry, who ordered the cookies for one of the wounded veterans who lived in San Diego at the time, and the actor Justin Long, who gave the shop a shout out on The Today Show.

“There’s a place in San Diego, Uncle Biff’s Cookies, shout out to Uncle Biff’s…the best,” Long said on the show that aired in 2017.

Uncle Biff even made it into the lyrics of an Aerosmith song, called Eat The Rich, released in 1993: “Now they’re smoking up their junk bonds, and then they go get stiff. And they’re dancing in the yacht club with Muff and Uncle Biff.”

Roldan says she always gets the question, is there really an Uncle Biff?

“It’s really funny, I always say, ‘Yep, he does exist, there is a real uncle Biff,” she said, adding that because of the Aerosmith song it’s become an inside joke. “I go yeah, he’s dancing in the yacht club with Muff.”

Roldan said she feels lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of Uncle Biff’s.

“I’m so proud to represent this company, it was really fortunate that he allowed me this opportunity,” she said. “These are just amazing cookies, it’s just like a little piece of heaven.”

To pre-order call (858) 925-6300 or visit unclebiffskillerccokies.com

