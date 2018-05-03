Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary prepares for charity dog walk

On May 19, Mance Buchanon Park in Oceanside is the place to be for the fifth annual Tails on the Trails. The charity dog walk will benefit pet causes as well as attendees looking to clock in those steps for the day. Sponsoring and hosting the annual event is the Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary.

“Our goal is to make this a fun event for the community and an opportunity for dog owners to come out, have fun and stay healthy and active just by spending a fun morning walking their dogs in the park,” said event chair Mary Gleisberg.

While pet parents can take the San Luis Rey trail and walk as far as to the beach, most stay within the park perimeters. On-site will also be dog activities such as an agility course and even a scavenger hunt for the kids.

Gleisberg said a police K-9 demonstrations will be provided by Oceanside and Carlsbad police departments. Pet adoption booths will also be a hub of activity.

Gleisberg said Tails on the Trails is a special day for both people and pets.

“When we first started this five years ago, we wanted to offer something to the Tri-City community area where families could come out and spend the morning having fun with their dogs,” she said. “Another one of our goals is that we do like to promote the nonprofits in the community that are doing the great work such as dog adoptions and the various types of service dog training.”

Nonprofits taking part in the day are The Humane Society, MGM Animal Foundation, FACE Foundation, Tender Loving Canine Assistance Dogs, Love on a Leash and Kennel Comforters.

Gleisberg said proceeds from the event will benefit the Oceanside and Carlsbad Police K-9 units, Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs, Love on a Leash North County, Special Care Foundation for Companion Animals for cancer research and scholarships for nursing students.

Gleisberg reminds pet parents who are participating that their dogs must be on a leash at all times — retractable leashes are prohibited.

Event sponsors for the day include Tri-City Medical Center, California Veterinary Specialist Hospital, Pacific Animal Hospital, and Oceans Eleven.

Registration is $20, and the event will open its doors at 8 a.m. The kickoff is at 9 a.m. Those interested in attending can sign up at tailsonthetrails.eventbrite.com or contact Gleisberg at GleisbergML@tcmc.com for additional information.

Mance Buchanon Municipal Park is located at 425 College Boulevard in Oceanside.