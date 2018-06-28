Tips sought in Vista rape attempt

Authorities asked the public for help in identifying and locating a would-be rapist who grabbed an 18-year-old woman and tried to drag her off a busy North County street this month, fleeing when she fought back and called out for help.

The assailant, a thin man who appeared to be in his early 20s, rode up behind the victim on a black BMX-style bicycle and made lewd comments to her as she was walking in a commercial area in the 800 block of Civic Center Drive in Vista at about 1 p.m. on June 11, according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Attempting to escape the harassment, the teen went into a nearby taco shop and waited until she no longer could see the man outside. She then resumed her walk through the neighborhood.

A short time later, the perpetrator rode up behind the woman again, this time grabbing her buttocks and telling her he was going to take her somewhere and have sex with her, officials said.

The victim then began struggling and screaming, at which point the assailant let go of her and pedaled away to the west, toward Eucalyptus Avenue.

The woman described the attacker as a roughly 5-feet-6-inch, 150-pound white man or light-skinned Latino with short, thick, wavy hair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service