Time for college-bound seniors to fill out FAFSA

by Jean Gillette018

REGION — High school seniors planning to attend college or technical school next fall should fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also called the FAFSA, as soon as possible beginning Oct. 1, according to KHEAA.

The information on the FAFSA determines if students qualify for federal grants and student loans. It is also required to apply for state grants and scholarships. In addition, many colleges use the information to award their own grants and scholarships.

The FAFSA asks for information about income, assets and expenses. A formula set by Congress determines eligibility for federal and state aid. If the student is considered a dependent under federal guidelines, both the student and parents must provide financial information. Nearly all students going directly to college from high school are considered dependent.

Some student aid programs have limited money and provide funds on a first-come, first-served basis, so it is important to submit the FAFSA as soon as possible.

Even if they don’t think they’ll qualify for financial aid, students should submit the FAFSA. Student aid rules change all the time.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

