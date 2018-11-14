Thinning hair? Try hair tattoo

OCEANSIDE — Thinning hair is a fact of life for many men and women. It’s so common, in fact, that strides have been made in hair restoration making permanent solutions available at a variety of price points. These days, a thicker-looking head of hair is possible for anyone. Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD, and his team of hair restoration specialists are excited about the latest solution they have to offer — hair tattooing.

Yes, you read that right. If you have an aversion to tattoos, or needles in general, Wagner urges you to read on. “Some clients say the procedure is virtually pain-free,” he said. “It’s called Scalp Micro-Pigmentation (SMP), and it’s non-invasive and uses a tiny needle to plant dots of ink into the skin, imitating the look of hair follicles.”

While a traditional tattoo penetrates rive layers of epidermis, SMP only penetrates two layers. “It works by placing natural ink pigments via a micro needle at the epidermal level of the scalp, realistically replicating the appearance of natural hair growth and density.”

While previous hair loss treatments either didn’t last or involved surgery, SMP offers a permanent solution to a problem that will only get worse over time. “By the time you recognize your hair loss, you’ve already lost 50 percent of your hair,” Wagner said. “Topical treatments become a temporary band aid at best. Perhaps maybe you don’t want to have surgery at this time, but might consider it in the future. In either case, SMP can help you achieve the look you want. Some of our clients do it to avoid hair transplant surgery and its costs altogether, and others look to SMP to work in conjunction with previous or future hair restoration efforts.”

Each procedure takes approximately two to five hours, depending on the extent of the bald or thinning area. “It might take up to three sessions to achieve the look you want,” Wagner said. “It’s still about a third of the cost of a hair transplant and the results are also permanent and immediate.”

Wagner invites anyone interested in Scalp Micro-Pigmentation and any other hair loss solutions to visit MyHairTransplantMD at 2103 S. El Camino Real, Suite 201 in Oceanside. For a step-by-step guide to their consultation, hair restoration processes, before-and-after photos and a complete explanation of pricing, visit their website at www.MyHairTransplantMD.com or call the office at (800) 262-2017.