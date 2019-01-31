Theater couples sing about love at Moonlight on Feb. 1

The couples who live together, apparently sing together, and they’re ready to share their secrets about how they balance it all come Feb. 1.

Seven energetic well-known theater couples are excited to perform and kick off the “month of love,” at “Kiss and Tell” — Valentine’s Cabaret at Club M at the Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista.

Colleen Kollar Smith and Lance Arthur Smith

According to the director who came up with the idea, Colleen Kollar Smith, it will consist of “couples singing songs about love and telling stories about what it’s like to work on and off stage with their partner, as well as manage and balance life, too.”

Kollar Smith and her husband, Lance Arthur Smith, will also be among the couples to share and perform, she said.

“I’m always asked how we are able to balance being in the theater, having a family and kids, and everything else,” she said. “People say it seems like such a crazy schedule and it is. I started thinking this would be a great way for people to get answers to those questions in a fun way.”

Hence the upcoming show which also features: Bryan and Katie Banville, Kevin and Kyrsten Hafso-Koppman, and Charlie Gange and Katie Sapper, all well-known San Diego circuit theater names, she said.

Additionally, Geno Carr will perform “via satellite” from New York (where he’s starring in “Come From Away”) to sing with Nancy Snow Carr. Also appearing virtually will be Bets Malone, who is in Palm Springs performing in “Honky Tonk Laundry,” to sing with Steven Glaudini, she said.

Audiences will be treated to all these the couples sharing their personal stories followed by duets, solos and more, to music. The topics will range from being proposed to, falling in love and even pregnancy, she said.

“It’s definitely going to be a fun evening with a lot of heart,” she said. “This is also a great time for people who haven’t had the chance to visit Club M since the tickets are lower for this event.”

And if you thought the event was only for couples, it’s not, she said. Everyone is welcome to join in and have “a night to remember filled with good music, laughter and of course, love.”

This will be a small, indoor concert venue featuring food and cash bar service. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be two acts, each about 70 minutes, she added.

For tickets and additional details call the box office at (760) 724-2110.