The heat’s on in San Diego County

REGION — A late-spring hot spell will keep much of San Diego County sweltering once again today.

The heat wave could generate temperatures topping out at 100-plus degrees across the inland valleys, along with thermometer readings of 109 to 114 in the local deserts, according to the National Weather Service. The extreme warmth is expected to linger in those areas through Wednesday.

The agency issued an excessive heat warning, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the county deserts, and a heat advisory, set to take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today in the inland-valley areas.

Coupled with low humidity levels, the sizzling conditions, which began to develop over the weekend, will create elevated wildfire risks in the region and pose potential health hazards due to environmental exposure,

authorities advised.

The weather will be more comfortable in and around coastal communities over the period, though those locales may be subject to dense nighttime and early morning fog that could make travel hazardous, the NWS reported.

Temperatures are expected to diminish significantly later in the week as the high-pressure system enveloping the county dissipates, according to meteorologists.