78.6 F
Encinitas

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

Carlsbad Cities Community Del Mar Encinitas Escondido News Oceanside Promotions Rancho Santa Fe San Marcos Solana Beach Vista

The Coast News seeking Managing Editor

by staff013

The Coast News Group is seeking a managing editor for three community newspapers covering 10 cities across North County San Diego. This is a great job with really good working conditions, paid holidays, vacations, insurance and a beautiful office overlooking Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

Experience required in Adobe Suite, especially InDesign and Photoshop. Page layout experience is mandatory and consists of roughly 75% of your workload. Ideal candidate will also have experience managing writers — staff and freelance. This is an award-winning group with a solid commitment toward good journalistic style.

Editor must manage all content. There is a copy editor and a community news editor to help. Must be a team player with an agreeable personality. This is not a big organization. Reports to Associate Publisher. Salary $40-50k.

Email resume and references to: broland@coastnewsgroup.com  cc: jordan@coastnewsgroup.com

Related posts

16-year-old arrested in fatal June stabbing

Promise Yee

Fairgrounds hoping to update payment structure for managers

Bianca Kaplanek

Convicted elderly musician seeking new trial

admin

Old AVO Theater gone but not forgotten

Adam Bradley

33rd Annual Carlsbad Jr. 5000

Jordan Ingram

City announces one lawsuit settlement, gets hit with another

Aaron Burgin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.