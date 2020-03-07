Temecula theater group merging With California Center for the Arts, Escondido

ESCONDIDO — The Barn Stage Company, a Temecula-based professional theater company, will merge with the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, it was announced today.

The Barn Stage’s executive director, Jordan Beck, and artistic director J. Scott Lapp will move the company to Escondido, where they will oversee the new Center for the Arts theatrics department and help in the production of theatrical arts at the center.

“Having found a home in Escondido, we are thrilled to take what we started with The Barn Stage Company and continue our mission of theatrical excellence by joining the California Center for the Arts family,” Beck said.

The center first partnered with The Barn Stage Company in 2018 for the fall production of “The Best of Broadway.” Other partnership productions have included “The Best of Motown,” “The Piano Men,” and “Happily Ever After.”

“We look forward to joining the team in Escondido and introducing a new Broadway-caliber season of plays, musicals and special events in 2020 and beyond,” Lapp said.

Jerry VanLeeuwen, executive director of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido said the move would benefit both parties.

“Jordan and J. Scott are so well respected locally and in the industry,” he said. “Their connections and reputation have already enhanced the programming options of the center. This new connection will bring events we have not even imagined yet. I cannot wait.”

The center, which just wrapped up its 25th-anniversary season, will be announcing its theatrical arts 2020-21 season lineup by the end of the month.