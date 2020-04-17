Teenage girl shot on Pala Indian Reservation, teenage boys arrested

PALA — Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of wounding a teenage girl during a shooting at a home on the Pala Indian Reservation, authorities said today.

Deputies were called to a hospital in Riverside County shortly after 10:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a female juvenile had arrived at the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the chest, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Zdunich said.

Deputies quickly found out the shooting happened in the area of Sycamore Lane and Pala Temecula Road on the Pala Indian Reservation, Zdunich said.

Investigators determined the victim was with her adult boyfriend and adult brother in a vehicle heading to meet a “Snapchat friend” at a residence in the area, the sergeant said. When they arrived at the residence, two teenage boys pulled out guns and started shooting at the vehicle.

The girl, whose age was not disclosed, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the driver drove off as the boys kept shooting at the vehicle, Zdunich said, adding that the girl’s injuries were considered non-life- threatening.

Deputies searched a residence near the shooting scene and found two loaded handguns inside, he said. The driver of the vehicle and the victim also positively identified two teenage boys at the home as the shooters.

The pair of juveniles were arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, participating in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm with altered identification and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Their names were withheld because they are minors.

The reason for the shooting was unclear.