Taste of Wine: Wineries turn to social media to keep corks popping

Paso Robles wineries most active in virtual experiences, sharing their stories and wines on Instagram Live, include wineries such as Alta Colina, Allegretto, Austin Hope and Justin. Justin has brought back founder Justin Baldwin to host its video events. See Pasowine.com for the complete list and websites.

At DAOU Vineyards, Katherine Daou, the winery’s social media manager and brand ambassador, hosted an Instagram Live Happy Hour on May 1 when wines and special guests were shared with viewers. Her show featured “Rosé All Day,” a musical salute by country music’s Corri English to the winery’s newest wine star, the 2019 inaugural vintage DAOU Rosé. A link to the song is daou.life/3bmh6BT. More about DAOU at daouvineyards.com.

Up in the Napa/Sonoma districts, Cakebread Cellars each week has Cooking with Cakebread demonstrations on Facebook Live. Tune in to Instagram Live and click on events every Sunday for a cooking demonstration with J Vineyards & Winery. The Family Coppola in Sonoma wine country is offering great wine for a great cause: $5 from each bottle of Gia Coppola wines sold online through the end of May will be donated to the “No Kid Hungry” cause. Save 10% off six bottles and 20% off 12 bottles. Details at thefamilycoppola.com.

In Temecula, two wineries owned by Carter Hospitality Group, South Coast Winery Resort and Spa and Carter Estate Winery and Resort are contributing 50% of online wine sales to provide food and other provisions to furloughed staff members. Info at SouthCoastWinery.com.

(Check with the wineries mentioned above to confirm that their programs are still current.)

Takeout & virtual restaurant events

— In Oceanside, Mangia e Bevi has a virtual wine dinner with Master Sommelier Fred Dame and DAOU Family Estates on Wednesday, May, 6 at 6:30 p.m. Choice of a three- or four-course dinner with pickup of paired wine and food at the restaurant from 4 to 5 p.m. Two price levels: $40 & $125. Call 760-231-1225.

— Another virtual wine dinner with DAOU Family Estates will be at Vittorio’s Trattoria in Carmel Valley on Saturday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. $75 per person for three courses and three wine choices. Call 858-538-5884 for details.

— PAON in Carlsbad Village is back with its “no ordinary takeout menu” with the same hours as its wine store, Wednesday thru Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m. For details, call 760-729-7377. For menu see PaonCarlsbad.com.

— The Grill at Torrey Pines on the Coast Highway has weekly takeout specials like lamb and goat cheese ravioli and Chef Kelli’s family feast with seared ahi tuna and pork loin. Don’t forget to pair the meal with a half-price bottle of wine. Place orders at 858-777-6641.