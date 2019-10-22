Taste of Wine: South Coast Winery Resort & Spa in Temecula has it all

Can dreams come true? Sure they can! As long as you don’t confine them.

Jim Carter’s dream of a lifetime happened in a movie theater in the mid 1990s, when he watched the classic vineyard film, “A Walk in the Clouds.” He owned a 400-acre scenic region of land in Southern California’s Temecula with no plans for the future, and now he had the vision to produce wine grapes on his land close to the top of Palomar Mountain.

After years of working on research, planting and harvesting, classic award-winning wines now mark his family’s dream come true. In addition to his “walk in the clouds” vineyard, 63 more acres were added in Temecula Valley in 2003, devoted to a state-of-the-art winery, resort restaurant and spa, complete with villas for guests to relax among the vines. As Carter tells it, “I wanted to share the complete wine country experience. Guests not only enjoy the finest wines paired with the finest foods, but they stay in a private villa in a working vineyard.”

It’s an unforgettable lodging experience, a direct path from your patio to the vineyards. If a suite is more your size, an elegant hotel tower totals 132 spaces with magnificent views of the countryside. Experience also a working winery and tasting room, gift shop, full-service spa and the fine dining Vineyard Rose Restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Just three years ago, Carter Estate Winery and Resort was added, with its 109 pristine acres, adjacent to the South Coast site. It features 60 newly designed bungalows and suites, a luxurious swimming pool and poolside restaurant, a working winery, private tasting room and in-room spa service.

From Chardonnay to Cabernet Sauvignon and many other varietals, South Coast Winery has earned more than 2,000 awards since its inception and has set the gold standard for Temecula wine country. It’s the only winery among the state’s top wineries to claim the title of California Winery of the Year four times at the California State Fair Wine Competition.

A perfect time to enjoy this “dream come true” would be the final performance of the South Coast Winery Rhythm on The Vine Jazz Concert Series, Sunday Nov. 3 featuring piano legend David Benoit. He will be featuring his new “David Benoit and Friends” album, produced with a who’s who of other jazz greats. Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime is at 6:30 p.m., inside the Estate Vineyard Room. Ticket prices start at $40 for general admission. For ticket details and special room and dining reservations, visit southcoastwinery.com/concerts.

