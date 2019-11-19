Taste of Wine: Pairing the perfect wines with Thanksgiving dinner classics

With many of us having finalized our Thanksgiving Day menus and guest lists, it is time to start thinking about the wine pairings for our bountiful meal. Tech Director Rico and I had a great discussion and came up with the following short list of varietals to complement our golden-brown birds.

Rieslings, Viogniers and Chardonnays were our favorite white varietals. Dr. Loosen Riesling Kabinett Blue Slate with citrus notes and subtle acidity is a light but flavorful wine for your dinner. Yalumba Viogniers from down under (Australia) boasts apricot, honey, and floral notes, especially the Virgilius, from Eden Valley, and like the Riesling, lighter in body compared to Chardonnay.

When thinking about Chardonnay, we naturally thought of Napa Valley Rombauer Chardonnay from the Carneros appellation. This full-bodied Chardonnay benefits from malolactic fermentation and nine months aging in American and French oak for a creamy texture. The nose and palate are peach, mango and vanilla spice with a buttery finish, and it is perfect for your dinner!

Shifting over to red varietals, we immediately thought of Pinot Noir and wanted to suggest a Pinot that was readily accessible at most grocery stores and easily affordable. Our selection is Meiomi Pinot Noir. Meiomi has cherry and plum tasting notes with medium tannins and a smooth finish. At around $17 per bottle, this is a great value wine.

Perhaps some are not cooking and are visiting family or friends and wondering what a good bottle of wine may be for a host gift. May we suggest surprising your host with a bottle of award winning DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve (Robert Parker 94 points). Happy Thanksgiving and Bon Appetit!

Candor by Giuseppe revisit

We loved our visit to Candor by Giuseppe in San Diego La Jolla so much, we could not resist introducing travel writers Scott and Nancine to share in this great find. Owner and Exec Chef Giuseppe Ciuffa’s is a culinary master. Our revisit was just as great as our initial visit. Even something as simple as the Hot & Crispy Tomato appetizer is special at Candor.

Two of us had the Lamb Pappardelle with homemade noodles and slow braised lamb ragu and two had the Fisherman Stew with shrimp, daily catch, salmon, mussels, and lobster in a saffron-tomato broth. We paired these with Valle de Guadalupe Montefiori Aglianico and Paso Robles Vina Robles Petite Syrah. It’s always great dining at dinecandor.com.

Wine Bytes

• Looking for a perfect kickoff to your Thanksgiving Day? L’Auberge in Del Mar, has you covered with an all-day brunch. The brunch features an Eggs Your Way station, Mediterranean specialties, and carving station with Turkey and Sirloin Beef along with Spinach Ricotta Agnolotti and Blackened Pork Loin. There is also Bloody Mary and Mimosa/Bellini bar ($20 extra charge per person) and a Young Adult menu with burgers, pizza and spaghetti. Something for everyone. Cost is $85 per adult and $25 per young guest (12 and under). More details at laubergedelmar.com.