Taste of Wine: All Cabernet all the time with the Cab Collective

There’s nothing more relaxing than sitting under the Paso Robles sun next to a vineyard in a cozy, comfy chair, sipping a Cabernet Sauvignon at one of the 24 wineries in the Paso Robles Cab Collective. The Cab Collective (PRCC) is a group of wineries in Paso dedicated to the full potential of producing superior quality, classic and age-worthy Cabs and red Bordeaux varietals that can compete on the global stage.

By happy accident, I met the PRCC Executive Director Linda Sanpei, a professional of great integrity who I had worked with on stories of many Central Coast wineries and AVAs over the years. In the lobby of the beautiful Allegretto Resort and Spa, I spoke of our memorable five-day tour of Paso Robles storied wineries, published in our in our three-part series on Paso, and the nine wineries we toured. I had not known that seven of those wineries were in the PRCC with great Cabs. They were: Allegretto, Cass, DAOU, Justin, Niner, Opolo, and Riboli of San Antonio.

September is California Wine Month and no better time than to review some other wines in the Cab Collective.

Through Sanpei, we learned about more of the PRCC members. Going to Paso?

We’ve given you seven we’ve already reviewed in prior issues. Here are more to know.

Halter Ranch has won the winery of the year award at the 2019 Central Coast wine competition. The Paso winery won 11 awards. Adelaida is showcasing its Viking Estate Vineyard Signature 2016 Cab ($100). This vineyard is 1,700 feet in elevation with Calcerous Limestone soil and 40-degree weather fluctuations. Another Viking Estate Adelaida wine is the 2014 Cab Franc ($80). Aged 20 months in new French oak barrels, the wine’s silky texture leads to an opulent finish.

Austin Hope has been named the wine industry Paso Robles Person of the Year. His wines include Austin Hope, Treana, Troublemaker, Liberty School and Quest. His 2017 Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon ($49.99) has a dark ruby hue on the palate and supple tannins that carry juicy fresh picked blackberries, black pepper, clove and vanilla bean.

Eberle Winery with Gary Eberele at the helm has seen the growth of Paso more than anyone. His first vineyard was planted in 1971 and his pioneer Cabernet Sauvignon came in 1979. His current 2016 vintage ($45) has provided some of the finest fruit in the winery’s 38-year history, comparable to 2007, which Gary proclaimed as “the best vintage ever to come out of Paso Robles.”

Lohr, like a few of the other big production wineries in the district, wants you to know that it produces premium, small production elite Cabs, that I like to call “wow” wines. One such wine is the J. Lohr Signature Cab 2016 ($100). An “ultimate expression of Cabernet Sauvignon,” this wine is aged 19 months in 100% new French oak and uses the best hand-picked grapes from the respected Beck Vineyard known for its pure fruit at its 1,700-foot height.

Robert Hall is another who’s low-production, high-quality wines will surprise

premium wine lovers. Its 2016 Cavern Select Cab ($54) has aromas of black current, sweet tobacco and spice. Flavors include dried berry, cedar and dark chocolate. This wine was prepped and barreled for 28 months before release.

Rotta is a fascinating winery with its spacey astro-feel labels and big, powerful Cabs. Its current entry is the 2015 Cab ($50), another epic example of westside Paso wines. On the nose, bright red berry fruit with hints of cassis, peppercorn and cream. On the palate, impressive big berry fruit, black currant, cassis peppercorn and licorice. It’s the flagship of the Rotta estate. Another to try is the 2016 Cabernet Franc, a “higher vibration wine. It’ll take you to another dimension.”

DAOU Vineyard and Winery, an early organizer of the PRCC, while perfecting a wide number of Cabs, has just released The Bodyguard ($40), one you have to look for. It features a Petite Verdot with Petite Sirah that Daniel Daou calls “approachable luxury.”

For more information on the PRCC and each of the wineries visit pasoroblescab.com.

South Coast Winery has the jazz rhythm of Marc Antoine

Guitar Jazz great Marc Antoine with Brian Simpson on piano are the next concert headliners Sunday, Sept. 29 with show time at 6:30 p.m. at South Coast Winery Resort and Spa in Temecula wine country. General Admission is $40 per person with a Gold Level, VIP Level and Sponsor Table available.

You will love the music of Marc Antoine. I have been thrilled by his performances many times. He is a true force in contemporary jazz music. He brings joyous exotic music with a European influence from Spain and Paris, and now his new home in coastal Laguna Beach, where he now records in his home studio.

Here’s a smart idea. See the concert, then stay at South Coast Resort at a 15% discount on accommodations for ticketholders. Guests can use the code SUNJZ. Next concert is Oct. 13 with Greg Adams and East Bay Soul. For more information on concerts and to purchase tickets, guests can visit southcoastwinery.com/concerts.

Wine Bytes