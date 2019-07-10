Taste of Encinitas bursting with music

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association has added nine bands to play throughout town during the 31st annual Taste of Encinitas from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Visitors will stroll South Coast Highway 101, sampling food from more than 25 restaurants, plus wine and beer from more than 20 Sip Stops.

Encinitas 101 welcomes back Irish recording artist JP Hayes of The Ramblin’ Sweethearts in the courtyard of First Team Real Estate. Make sure to check out first time performer in Encinitas, Jesse Ray Smith, at the Lumberyard Courtyard stage. At Detour Salon you can see local favorite Kennady Tracy. While experiencing the Taste, don’t forget to make your way to Gelato 101 to watch students from The Fine Tune Academy perform.

One block south, Joanna Gerolaga will entertain Taste of Encinitas participants in front of Bier Garden with the sounds of the Hawaiian Islands. In front of Charlie’s Electric Bike Shop, attendees can see the rock n’ roll vibes of local legends, The Sea Monks. Meanwhile, anchoring the south end of town, outside Encinitas Fish Shop, John Bennett will be displaying his upbeat vocals.

Visit encinitas101.com for more information and to purchase tickets online. Tickets are also available at the E101 office, 818 S. Coast Hwy 101. The $45 per person price includes all food and 10 drink samples, as well as music throughout the route. Same day tickets (if available) will be $50.