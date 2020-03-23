Take-out food, virtual events ready in North County

REGION — The Coast News Group offers some updates on take-out dining and virtual entertainment during the nationwide request to shelter at home.

The county order to close on-site dining at restaurants still allows food delivery, pick-up, or drive-through so you can continue to eat “out” and support local businesses.

North County chambers of commerce are gathering lists of restaurants offering take-out food and businesses providing delivery or drive-up services.

For Vista businesses, visit https://downtownvista.org/takeout.

In Encinitas, find a list and map of Encinitas businesses that are still open at https://encinitasca.gov/Business/COVID-19-Business-Resources/Open-For-Business.

In San Marcos, you can find out the latest on restaurants and businesses at san-marcos.net/departments/city-manager/economic-development/open-for-business.

For Del Mar restaurant status and online shopping, click here.

Visit Oceansidetogo.com for a list of downtown businesses still operating alternative dining options.

A Carlsbad Village updated list can be accessed online, noting businesses that can provide dining options during these difficult times.

For in-home entertainment, parents, teachers and youngsters can access everything from Wildlife Cams to curriculum with free and educational tools and content online, provided by San Diego Zoo Global. For anyone who loves to learn about animals by watching them, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park has live wildlife cams. For teachers, there’s supplemental curriculum on wildlife and habitats online, as well.

The local online event site CitySpark has added a “Virtual Event” checkbox. Look for the check on any event to find virtual, online, streaming, or one that allows for remote attendance.

Just a few on the list of virtual museum tours include the Louvre, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Getty Museum: Los Angeles, The Vatican Museum and NASA’s Langley Research Center and Ohio’s Glenn Research Center. Also, you can try some “augmented reality experiences.”

Check out youtube.com for a host of popular children’s book authors who are reading their works online during the COVID-19 school closures. Parents may also want to visit livescience.com/coronavirus-kids-activities.html.

Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose, launched the Virtual Purple Museum this week to support parents and children in their homes. The virtual museum will provide developmentally age-appropriate, educational activities and helpful resources for parents every Wednesday and Saturday.