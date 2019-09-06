Take a swing for memorial Marine garden

CAMP PENDLETON — The 11th Marines is a US Marine Corps artillery regiment — it’s their “big guns” that make noise as they operate and train aboard Camp Pendleton, which they are proud to tell us is “the sound of freedom.”

In recognition of the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors, supporters are leading a campaign to fund a memorial site, the 11th Marines Ceremonial Garden, for the 11th Marine Regiment at Camp Las Pulgas aboard Camp Pendleton. The first event is the annual benefit golf tournament with a Cannon Blast start at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Arrowood Golf Course, 5201A Village Drive, Oceanside. Register at 11thmcg.com/golf-registration.

“We now have an opportunity to actively demonstrate our gratitude and respect by supporting this project to build a very special memorial for them and their fallen brothers,” said retired Marine Col. Mike Frazier. “The 11th Marines Ceremonial Garden will be a tranquil place for our Marines and Sailors, and their loved ones and friends, to gather, remember, and honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. As a special place to honor all Cannon Cockers Veterans, the Ceremonial Garden will also serve as a celebratory site for promotions, award ceremonies, and re-enlistments.”